Kamal sir has a brain equivalent to that of 10 lakh people, says Vishwaroopam 2 producer

After being mired in production issues for the past five years, Vishwaroopam 2 is finally gearing up for a huge worldwide release on August 10. The movie will be releasing in three languages; Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Kamal Haasan and Aascar Ravichandran have co-produced it.

Ravichandran is a celebrated producer who has delivered blockbusters like Ramana, Anniyan, Dasavatharam and ‘I’, to name a few. He is known for his grand commercial entertainers and extravagant marketing ideas, and also for his elusive nature which makes sure that he will not be spotted in the public eye or under the media lenses, easily. Of late, the producer has been lying low since the release of ‘I’, as the film went way beyond its planned budget. He was hence put under a huge financial burden despite the handsome commercial success of the film. However, that has not made him be less buoyant about the beauty that his kind of cinema is, and that is reflected in his reaction on Kamal Haasan's latest, Vishwaroopam 2.

Ravichandran recently happened to see the final copy of Vishwaroopam 2 and is floored by Kamal's work in the film. He was quoted by Firstpost,

"Kamal Sir, do not act after this. Whatever you had to do in the department of acting, you have achieved it all. I only saw the director Kamal, not the actor Kamal. And I would rate Vishwaroopam 2 as one of his best. The man has a brain equivalent to that of 10 lakh people."

The excitement around the film surely increases when one reads such glowing feedback.