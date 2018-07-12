Karthi - Rakul Preet's Dev to be shot in classy locales of Ukraine!

Karthi is pumped and ready for the release of his family entertainer Kadaikutty Singam which hits the screens tomorrow. But at the same time, the actor is also gearing up to start the next leg of the shoot for his romantic drama Dev. Directed by debutant Rajath, the film features Rakul Preet Singh as the lead heroine, marking her second collaboration with Karthi after last year’s super hit investigative thriller Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru.

Karthi and the team of Dev will soon depart to Ukraine to shoot some important sequences for the film. Shot on a lucrative budget of close to Rs 50 crore, Dev also stars Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan and veteran actor Karthik in pivotal roles. Harris Jayaraj composes the music for the film.

Meanwhile, Kadaikutty Singam has managed to nail down a solid amount of screens in Tamil Nadu, despite steady opposition from the spoof comedy Tamizh Padam 2. Being a Pandiraj directorial, the film is sure to bring in families and also establish a strong connect in the B and C centers of Tamil Nadu. With two notably big films making it to the theaters this week, let's wait for them to complete their box office run to finally know which one is the winner in terms of collection.