Karthik Subbarajs Mercury silent thriller teaser: Prabhu Deva will make you scream in silence

After much build-up, the teaser of director Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming thriller Mercury is finally out. And boy! It’s worth the wait. The silent thriller, a first of its kind in the country, stars choreographer-actor-director Prabhu Deva as the antagonist. The film also features Sananth Reddy, Deepak Paramesh, Indhuja, Remya Nambeesan, Anish Padman and Shashank Purushotham essaying lead roles. The teaser was launched by four leading stars of the South — Dhanush, Nivin Pauly, Rakshit Shetty and Rana Daggubati.

The trailer begins with a warning sign that pretty much tells you what’s in store. You also see a memorial tombstone that reads, “In memory of 84 people who died in this town due to mercury poisoning - 1992”. It is highly speculated that the film makes references to the Kodaikanal mercury poisoning incident even as the title and the mercury symbol in the teaser makes you believe so.

“When there are no dialogues, it is a challenge not only for the director but for the entire crew. For the actor, dialogues facilitate improvisation at the dubbing stage but with no lines, you can convey things only through your performance and that is a challenge that everybody took sportingly,’’ Karthik Subbaraj told The Indian Express.

On his decision to get Prabhu Deva on board, Karthik was quoted by the daily as saying, ‘’I like Prabhudheva as an actor. We have seen him more as a choreographer and director lately but I felt he has a lot of untapped potential as an actor as the films he has featured in previously are all about song, dance and comedy. He has never played an antagonist before. When I approached him with the script and said that it didn’t have any songs or even dialogues, he was kicked about it and immediately came on board.’’

Produced jointly by Pen Movies and Stone Bench Films, Mercury will be Karthik Subbaraj’s second thriller direction after his 2012 debut film Pizza. The legendary Santosh Narayanan has composed music for the film which complements Tirru’s cinematography.

After Mercury, Karthik Subbaraj will start working on the Rajinikanth film produced by Sun Pictures. Subbaraj received critical acclaim with his Siddharth-Bobby Simha starrer Jigarthanda in 2014. The movie will now be remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn and Farhan Akhtar.

Actor Prabhu Deva who was last seen in Gulaebaghavali also has films like Yung Mung Sung and Lakshmi, awaiting release. His last directorial venture was the 2014 Bollywood film, Action Jackson.

The '80s film Pushpaka Vimana, starring Kamal Haasan and Amala Akkineni and 2014’s Asha Jaoar Majhe starring Ritwick Chakraborty and Basabdatta Chatterjee, are among the few films which have had no dialogues at all.

‘When life is at war, the most powerful scream is silence!’ Mercury will be out this April on Friday the 13th in ‘all languages’.