Kerala labourer's singing video goes viral, Shankar Mahadevan wishes to work with him

Sans struggle, you will never pave the way to success. But if you possess true talent, it is sure to be noticed. Especially in the of social media, the right content catches eyeballs easily. For some people, that can open an entirely new path. Rajesh, a backload worker from Kerala, never imagined his life was going to change in such a beautiful way.

A passionate but never formally trained singer, Rajesh is a school dropout who started working as a labourer who'd load woods on and off, to support his family financially. But in his heart, he remained deeply fond of music.

“A week ago, we were taking rest after loading rubber woods onto a truck when the driver, Shameer Pazhakulam, asked us to sing a song. I was first not interested as I was a bit shy to sing in front of others. However, my friends, who have heard me sing, started to force me. Thus, I sang my favourite song by my favourite actor. Shameer made the video and posted on social media. His sister shared it first, and later, Pandalam Balan sir also shared it on Facebook. Thus the song went viral,” he told The Better India.

But the best was yet to come. In the video, Rajesh was seen singing the Tamil song Unnai Kaanadhu Naan. The video eventually reached Shankar Mahadevan, who has sung the original version. Deeply impressed, he sought help on Facebook, to find out who the man was.

Such is the power othe f internet! In a few days, he was able to find the man.

He is likely to reach out to Rajesh whenever he is back to India.

We wish you a future full of success, Rajesh! :)