Kochadaiiyaan rights: SC asks Rajinikanths wife to pay Ad bureau Rs 6.2 crore in 12 weeks

It seems that Kochadaiiyaan, which is India's first photorealistic Tamil-language motion-capture computer-animated period action fiction film (phew), will forever haunt the Rajinikanth family for its controversies. The Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 20 issued a directive asking superstar Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth to pay Rs 6.20 crores and interest of the amount within 12 weeks to the Ad Bureau Company, ANI reported. The case pertains to the 'fraud' and 'double selling of rights' of Kochadaiiyaan, which was directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya.

Supreme Court asks Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth to pay Rs 6.20 crores and interest of the amount within twelve weeks to Ad bureau co. The case pertains to selling rights of the movie Kochadaiiyaan. — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018

The ugly tussle between Ad Bureau, Media One Global Entertainment and Latha Rajinikanth started before 2016. Bengaluru police had registered an FIR against Latha Rajinikanth on charges of cheating in July 2016, after Ad Bureau filed a complaint on June 9, 2015. The FIR alleged that Thalaiva's wife had produced fake documents in court to illegally sell the film’s rights to Eros International without consulting Ad Bureau Company. Moreover, Ad Bureau reportedly loaned Media One, one of the producers of Kochadaiiyaan, Rs 10 crore in April 2014, when the Rs 150-crore film was running short of funds for post-production work. Latha Rajinikanth was signed as a guarantor for the loan. After the release of the movie, Rs 3.8 crore was paid but the remaining Rs 6.2 crore remained due.

The apex court had issued a notice to Latha Rajinikanth on July 8, 2016, over a plea by Ad Bureau regarding the rights of the fictional history epic released in 2014. And now, the recent SC verdict will be a massive setback for Rajinikanth, as the judgment comes at a time when Rajinikanth announced his entry into Tamil Nadu politics. The actor might have to bear the possible repercussions of this judgment as it will leave a negative impact on his public image.

If Media One fails to repay Ad Bureau within the deadline, the Supreme Court has said the Latha Rajnikanth would have to pay the company herself.