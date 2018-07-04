Kolamavu Kokila: Nayanthara’s much-expected next to release on this date

The Nayanthara – Yogi Babu – Saranya Ponvannan-starrer Kolamavu Kokila (CoCo) is slated to release on July 20. The trailer and the remaining songs will be launched on July 5. Nelson Venkatesan is directing this film, which is being produced by Lyca Productions, and will have Anirudh’s music. It was recently censored with a U/A certificate.

The crazy viral ‘Kalyaana Vayasu’ song video has already given a lot of eyeballs to the film with more than 3.1 crore views already on record. With the release of the film nearing, we can expect the song to catch on even more. The one-sided romance portions between Yogi Babu and Nayanthara promise a lot of entertainment. Nayan plays a drug peddler in the film; she is forced to take up such assignments for the sake of her livelihood.

Nayanthara generally doesn’t make promotional appearances for her films. But since she’s the main draw in CoCo, she recently shot for a special TV show along with director Nelson and composer Anirudh. This program will be aired on Zee Tamil soon. It must be noted that Nelson was supposed to make his debut with the STR-starrer Vettai Mannan but the film was unfortunately shelved due to production issues. Anirudh has vouched for Nelson in his recent interviews and said that CoCo is a film which falls right under his liking zones.