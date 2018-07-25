Kolamavu Kokila release date pushed ahead to avoid clash with Vishwaroopam 2

Goodwill and relations form an integral part of the entertainment industry, even if the cases are seldom to come by. And the recent act of goodwill and respect is by none other than Nayanthara. The actress' movie Kolamavu Kokila (CoCo) was earlier announced as an August 10 release, thereby resulting in a direct clash with Kamal Haasan's long-awaited Vishwaroopam 2. The latest from the CoCo camp is that they have postponed their release to August 17, thereby leaving the field open for the Kamal-starrer. This seems like a sensible move, as both the films will get their respective space to score. With Nayanthara’s other upcoming film Imaikka Nodigal in the running to release on August 24, we may have back to back Nayanthara films in August.

Meanwhile, Kamal is busy promoting Vishwaroopam 2. He recently appeared on Salman Khan's popular TV show Dus Ka Dum, along with his co-star Pooja Kumar. Talking about Vishwaroppam 2, the upcoming part is said to be a prequel, telling the story of Kamal's character Wisam Ahmed Kashmiri's origin. The film will also have Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions.

Magnus Movies recently released a press statement that Vishwaroopam 2 will be the star's biggest release in North America, where the first part was a smashing hit, grossing more than $1 million in the USA.

Vishwaroopam 2 is Kamal’s first release after he entered the political arena in TN. It will have to be seen with its result, whether the star's clout and popularity amongst the masses is still intact.