Kollywood embraces sequel culture

Tamil cinema has finally caught on the trend and the stars, directors and producers are willing to make sequels to their commercially successful stories. As a result, there are a dozen sequels churning out of Kollywood which includes superstar Rajinikanth’s magnum opus 2.0, Indian 2, Saamy square, Maari 2, Sandakozhi 2 and Tamizh Padam 2.0.

The sequel trend was introduced by Kamal Haasan in Kollywood, whose 1985 film Japanil Kalyanaraman was a sequel of his 1979 film Kalyanaraman. Unfortunately, the movie garnered lukewarm response at the box-office. Kamal Haasan now reunites with Shankar for Indian 2 after two decades. The film was announced earlier this year during the Tamil Bigg Boss’ finale. Shankar had said on the show that, “Every time I wrap up a project, I used to think of ‘Indian 2’. For a long time, I wanted to make this film. Three years ago, a line struck me and I developed it into an idea for the project. I’m glad we are finally doing ‘Indian 2’.”

Dhanush’s Maari 2 is another eagerly awaited sequel which will go on the floors early next year. In an interview published in Hindustan Times, Dhanush said, “When we made the first part, we really didn’t think of a sequel. But when Maari released, the way my character was received surprised me. We felt we can take the character forward with a new story. The sequel will be even more entertaining than Maari.” Directed by Balaji Mohan , Maari 2 also stars Sai Pallavi and Tovino Thomas. Apart from this movie, a sequel to Dhanush’s critically-acclaimed directorial debut Power Paandi is also in the pipeline.

Director Hari has recently revealed that he’s making a sequel to his earlier blockbuster Saamy. The film marks the return of the moustache-twirling, foul-mouthed, ruthless police officer Aarusaamy, played by Vikram. Nearly 50% of the film, which has been titled Saamy Square, has already been completed. The director in a recent interview said, “Even though Saamy released in 2003, audiences haven’t forgotten the character Aarusaamy, thanks to the impact it left on them over the years. The sequel will be bigger, both in terms of scale and vision. Vikram sir and I have discussing the idea of a sequel for a while now. I’m glad things finally fell in place and we’ve even started the project.”

The success of films such as 2.0, Maari 2, Sandakozhi 2 and Indian 2 will decide the fate of the sequel culture in Kollywood soon. Besides all these films, Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi, Pudhupettai 2, Mankatha 2, Kumki 2 are some of the sequels that are apparently in the pipeline.