Kollywood strike finally ends, Tamil films likely to release from this week

The Tamil film industry has been in a fix for almost two months now because of a strike. The industry had come to a halt as a sign of protest against the exorbitant rates that were charged by the Digital Service Providers (DSP) over Visual Print Fee (VPF). In what could be considered as a relief for moviegoers and filmmakers, the Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) announced that the strike has been called off.

The decision was taken following a meeting on Tuesday, April 17, which lasted from 11:30 am to 9 pm. According to Deccan Chronicle, the state government intervened in the matter and held a meeting with ministers Kadambur Raju and KC Veeramani who had talks with the TFPC, theatre owners, and digital service providers.

TFPC president Vishal told the press that the Tamil Nadu government ordered all the theatres to go fully transparent from June 1. This order comes in accordance with the request of the TFPC. “A G.O. will be passed soon on this. Ticket prices will become flexible depending upon the scale of the film - small and big movies. Each film's ticket price will be decided, as per the film's value and scale," said Vishal.

This was the longest strike ever taken up by the Tamil film industry and in a first, there were no film releases in the Tamil New Year which is a much sought-after date at the box office. Reports indicated that the TPFC will be forming a committee to oversee the release of films which are delayed thanks to the strike. Fans are eager to know the fate of the Rajinikanth starrer Kaala which was supposed to release on April 27. Details of the deal between the TFPC, theatre owners and the DSPs are yet to be declared.