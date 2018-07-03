Love in the time of work: Kollywood actors who fell for their co-stars

The film industry is a great source of entertainment and a major money maker. Besides setting records at the box office, the industry of glam is also known to play Cupid for many a celebrity. A number of love stories move from reel to real very quickly. Though some stuck to their significant others, many others parted ways.

In this post, let’s take a look at some of the most popular stars from Kollywood who were head over heels with their co-star.

Kamal Haasan and Simran

Kamal Haasan’s personal life has always attracted attention thanks to his link-ups with several actresses. The actor was linked with his Panchatanthiram co-star Simran and according to reports, it led to the end of his marriage to Sarika.

Dhanush and Shruti Hassan

Dhanush and Shruti were great in 3, a 2012 Kollywood film. If rumours are to be believed, the on-screen romance was apparently fueled to perfection as the duo were close during the shoot of the film. According to reports, Dhanush’s wife, Aishwariya, was unhappy with the rumours, leading to fights with her husband during the promos of 3.

Trisha Krishnan and Rana Daggubati

The two starred together on Baahubali 2 and are rumoured to be a couple. They denied all reports of their alleged relationship though a report claims that they were seen at Manchu Manoj’s sangeet ceremony.

Gemini Ganesan and Savitri

Gemini Ganesan’s personal life has often been up for criticism for his affairs with multiple women. Reports claim that his relationship with Savitri took off after they met on the sets of Manam Pola Mangalyam and that they were secretly married. At the time, Gemini was already married to Alamelu and had an affair with Pushpavalli, another co-star.

Suriya and Jyothika

Suriya and Jyothika had met while filming for Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. It was Surya’s fifth film and Jyothika’s third. They quickly became close and used to invite each other to parties. They worked in a number of films together before tying the knot in 2006.

Well, cupid surely did not go downhill for these couples. We wish them all the love and luck.