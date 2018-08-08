M Karunanidhi death: Rajinikanth, Suriya, P Chidambaram pay their homage to the great leader

M Karunanidhi's death is considered to be a major loss to the political party DMK as well as the people of Tamil Nadu. The great leader breathed his last yesterday at Kauvery hospital in Chennai. His mortal remains have now been kept at Rajaji Hall in Government Estate, Chennai where his followers, celebrities and political leaders have gathered to pay their last respects.

Stars like Rajinikanth, Suriya along with his father Sivakumar, Thala Ajith are the first ones to arrive at Rajaji Hall.

Stalin continuously tapping ajith. Ajith was surprised to see it was stalin and was humble as usual. pic.twitter.com/KB2wlDKGnx

— Legend (@RamnadLegend) August 8, 2018

Tamil Nadu: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan pays last respects to former CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. pic.twitter.com/HFms1zmEE7 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Many political leaders like P Chidambaram, Mamta Banerjee and others also reached Rajaji Hall to pay their last respects to M Karunanidhi.

Congress leader P Chidambaram pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's CIT Colony pic.twitter.com/otOhPS1qS9 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

#Karunanidhideath | Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pays homage to late #Karunanidhi at Chennai's #RajajiHall; a huge crowd gathers to pay last respects https://t.co/0foC53StKV — Disha Patani (@DishaPatanihot) August 8, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too made it to Rajaji Hall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/IlO5LpP93F — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

May his soul rest in peace.