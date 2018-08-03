Maari 2's shoot to come to an end with a song

The shoot of Dhanush - Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2 directed by Balaji Mohan is almost complete except for the one final song which will be shot soon. The special aspect of this song is that the ace choreographer and dancer Prabhu Deva will be choreographing the moves. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the composer and the lead pair Dhanush and Sai Pallavi will soon be shaking their legs to Prabhu's expert moves. Both the actors are proven dancers who have thrilled fans with their dancing skills in many songs. One can expect Prabhu Deva to grill them with tough moves and extract the best output from them.

The first part of Maari which was released in 2015 took a bumper opening but couldn't sustain for long due to its weak content. The team is making sure that the sequel is heavier on content and hence aren't rushing through with the film. One can expect a mass entertainer with substance and top-notch technical values.

Maari 2 also has Tovino Thomas, Krishna, Varu Sarath Kumar and Vidya Pradeep in its cast list. Dhanush himself is producing the film. Om Prakash is the cinematographer while GK Prasanna is handling the edits. The film will be released after Dhanush gets Vada Chennai and Enai Noki Paayum Thotta out of the way.