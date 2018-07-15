Madonna Sebastian is super kicked about her extended cameo in Junga

In Vijay Sethupathy’s upcoming release ‘Junga’ which hits the screens on July 27, actress Madonna Sebastian has a special guest appearance. She will be seen in a song and a couple of scenes. This is the third time that she will be sharing the frame with Vijay Sethupathy, after ‘Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum’ and ‘Kavan’.

Speaking about her role, she says, “I accepted this film for the team. Vijay was sceptical whether I would do it since it’s a tiny portion. But I had no doubts about stepping in because when he offers a character, it definitely would be good. I finished shooting in 10-11 days, but after that, I missed being on the sets. I kept asking the director on the film’s release, I want to see Junga ASAP.”

Despite being in a couple of hit films in the industry, Madonna has been very choosy about the characters she has been doing. She was last seen in Dhanush’s ‘Power Paandi’, in which she played the younger version of actress Revathi. Madonna will next be seen in the Malayalam adventure comedy ‘Iblis’ along with Asif Ali, and will also make her Kannada debut in the third instalment of ‘Kotigabba’.