Masha Allah... Ganesha: Venkat Prabhu says his new short film is going to be controversial

Director Venkat Prabhu is gearing up for the release of his next film Party in August. He is also in the writing process of his film with STR, titled Maanaadu. The shoot of Maanaadu will begin in October. Meanwhile, the director has silently gone about making a short film titled Masha Allah...Ganesha. The tagline of this project is "A BIG short film".

The story is about a Muslim family that takes refuge in a temple during the Hindu-Muslim riots in the Dharavi area of Mumbai. This short film will have a duration of about 20 minutes and will be available on the Viu Tamil app, which was launched in a grand manner in Chennai on Tuesday.

At the launch event, Venkat Prabhu said that the short film has controversial dialogues which wouldn't have been passed by the film censor board. He also said that the web medium made it possible for him to explore this serious, sensitive subject which will be in stark contrast to his breezy feature films. The director's brother Premgi has scored the music while his regular actors like Sampath and Aravind Akash are also a part.

A prominent director like Venkat Prabhu exploring the web space will go a long way in increasing the awareness and viability of this medium in the Tamil content industry. We wish more leading Kollywood directors and actors branch out to the web space.