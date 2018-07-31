May the fourth be with you as Vijay and Ajith team up again

Ajith is one actor who takes a lot of time to decide on the scripts that come to him. He gives it time to sink into him. In recent times, the actor has seemingly struck a superb rapport with Siva. The combo is working together for the fourth consecutive time in their upcoming venture Viswasam, currently halfway through the shoot.

But now, it looks like Ajith has found a new way out and is looking to associate with director AL Vijay for his next film. The new project is touted to be a remake of a popular Hindi film, but that’s all the information we have right now.

Though reports seemed positive for Ajith’s union with director Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru fame, it looks like Vinoth has parted ways after talks of a remake have surfaced.

Director Vijay is currently handling both the post-production of his upcoming venture Lakshmi, and the shoot of his action thriller with GV Prakash. It would take some more time before an official announcement on this project is made.