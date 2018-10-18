MeToo: Siddharth threatened by Susi Ganesan for supporting Leena Manimekalai

Earlier this week, independent filmmaker Leena Manimekalai had come out in the open giving out the story of how Kandhasamy director Susi Ganesan had sexually harassed her in a moving car. Leena has been receiving terrific support from industry folks for opening the hidden truth, but when actor Siddharth came to the fore, he had to face the stick personally too.

The actor’s father was threatened by Susi Ganesan to face ‘dire consequences’ if he continues to stand by Leena. However, Siddharth didn’t budge and openly announced that he would go on supporting her.

The #MeToo movement in Kollywood has exposed a lot of male celebrities. It all began when leading singer Chinmayi Sripada lashed out at Vairamuthu, who had misbehaved with her during one of their early musical collaborations. Others in the list include actors Radha Ravi and John Vijay.

While women in Bollywood are speaking out on a louder level and are lashing at the predators, the same situation doesn't exist down south. In Tamil cinema, women are looked at for their public image on an equal level with how they would be wanted for their professional range. In the past, many actresses such as Sruthi Hariharan have lost out on opportunities in Kollywood, because they called out producers and actors who had approached them in the wrong way.