Mohini: Madhavan to bring Trisha's horror stint to Bollywood

After much brouaha and anticipation, Trisha's horror venture Mohini finally hit the halls this Friday. However, much to the chagrin of makers, the response generated is a mixed one, contrary to the awesomeness they had expected. The actress too was banking high on the movie which created quite a buzz,. This is her third horror outing after Aranmanai-2 and Nayagi. However, it is still too early to speculate much whether the movie will win hearts and box office. Anyway, amidst all this comes in a delightful surprise. Madhavan is all set to adapt Mohini for a Bollywood version.

In a recent interaction with the media, Mohini’s director Madhesh had revealed that actor Madhavan was very impressed by the script of the film, and had enquired about the remake rights too. In addition, Madhavan asked Madhesh to tweak the screenplay in a form that will be accessible to the North Indian audience. Official words on the same are expected from the team.

It will have to be seen the the star himself acts in the movie. His last stint in te web series BREATHE left everyone breathless. Madhavan will soon move on to the biopic of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, which is to be directed by Ananth Mahadevan. He also has the romantic entertainer Maara, where he pairs up with his Vikram Vedha lady Shraddha Shrinath. He has also completed shooting for his guest appearance in Nag Chaitanya’s Savyasachi, an all-out action thriller.

Trisha on the other hand, is now looking forward to the release of many important films that she has been shooting for. First up will be 96 starring Vijay Sethupathy, and then comes the NH7 remake Garjanai and Sathuranga Vettai 2 where she stars alongside Arvind Swamy.