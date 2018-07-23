Mohini: Trisha all set with her first dual-role outing, this Friday

Almost two years after Kodi, Trisha will be back with a Tamil release, as Mohini will be hitting the screens this Friday. The film will also be released in Telugu, simultaneously. Mohini is a supernatural entertainer, directed by Madhesh and along with Trisha, stars Yogi Babu, 'Lollu Sabha Swaminathan' and Jacky Bhagnani.

Sunday witnessed a press meet which marked the presence of the team, and Trisha was her prettiest best, blossoming away with that endearing smile. She enthusiastically opened up on the movie.

"For the first time in my career, I play dual roles, as Vaishnavi and Mohini. Mohini is quite a powerful character and I had fun playing it. I did all the action scenes on my own to make it more authentic for the viewers. Horror is one of my favourite genres and I'm also someone who believes in ghosts."

Director Madhesh was all praise for Trisha, appreciating her commitment to do difficult action scenes and not opting for the easier route. He added that the VFX work was done in London and that the film would touch on the concept of epigenetics and look at ghosts from a scientific point of view. Mohini has been certified with a U rating and the team emphasised that it’s a film for the entire family.

Let's wait for some Friday scares now.