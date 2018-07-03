Mr Chandramouli releases this weekend: Other instances of father-son duo on screen

Come July 6th, Mr. Chandramouli – director Thiru’s emotional thriller would be hitting the screens worldwide in a solid amount of screens. The film holds the fame of bringing together the real-life father-son duo of Karthik and Gautham Karthik for the first time.

On this note, here we look back at few other instances of seeing real-life daddy-kiddo pairs onscreen.

1. Sivakumar - Suriya

Veteran actor Sivakumar and his son Suriya were seen together in Uyirile Kalandhadhu, an emotional film based on sibling rivalry. Sivakumar came in as the father of two sons played by Raghuvaran and Suriya.

2. Rajendar - STR

T Rajenda, being a director himself, had introduced STR to cinema as a child artist through various films between 1984 and 1999. Simbhu had found himself alongside his dad in many scenes, some small and some notably big.

3. Thiyagarajan – Prashanth

Being one of the most famous father-son duos during the early 2000s, both Thiyagarajan and Prashanth have appeared together in many films such as Jai, Adaikkalam and the horror thriller Shock, which was a remake of the Hindi film Bhoot.

4. Vijaykumar – Arun Vijay

Though not always as his on-screen dad, Vijaykumar has been spotted in supporting roles on most occasions where his son Arun Vijay plays the lead role. Some of the films include Pandavar Bhoomi, Malai Malai, Maanja Velu and the recent successful thriller - Kuttram 23.

5. Sathyaraj – Sibi Raj

Sibiraj, Sathyaraj @ Thalaiva Audio Launch Stills

Though Sathyaraj of ‘Baahubali’ fame has grown on to become an extremely successful actor in the supporting actor space, he has done many films with his son Sibi to boost the box-office prospects. Kovai Brothers, Jore, and Jackson Durai, to name a few.

6. Vijay – Sanjay

Thalapathy Vijay brought in his son Sanjay for a song in his 2009 film Vettaikaran.

7. Jayam Ravi – Aarav Ravi

The latest members to the list are Jayam Ravi and his son Aarav Ravi, who played reel-life father and son in India’s first space film Tik Tik Tik – which is currently running in theatres successfully.