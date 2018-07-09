MS Dhoni, now an inspiration behind the title of a Tamil film

MS Dhoni is unarguably the most popular active Indian cricketer. He is celebrated for his on-field achievements as well as his cool off-field persona. In Tamil Nadu, he has a demi-God status thanks to the way he has led and performed for the champion IPL team Chennai Super Kings. He is fondly addressed as 'Thala' by his fans in TN.

To take this Dhoni love one step further, a debut Tamil filmmaker, P.Iyyappan, has named his movie 'Dhoni Kabadi Kuzhu' with the tagline ‘cricket vs. kabadi’. The film is about a group of local cricketers (all Dhoni fans) who are forced to play kabadi for a social cause in their village. The lead actors are Abhilash and Leema Babu, while S.Nandakumar is the producer.

At a time when sports films are a rarity in the Tamil industry, here comes a film which binds two popular sports. We’ve earlier had successful ‘kabadi’ films like Ghilli and Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu but director Iyyappan assures that the treatment will be far more realistic in his film.

The teaser poster of Dhoni Kabadi Kuzhu was launched on July 7 (Dhoni's birthday). The film immediately gained some traction online, due to the Dhoni reference in its title.