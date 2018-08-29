Naseeruddin Shah returns to Tamil cinema after 18 years with a thriller!

We all know that Naseeruddin Shah is one of the finest actors in Bollywood, with more than 100 films to his credit. And now, the actor is all set to return to Tamil cinema after a gap of 18 years – his first since Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram back in 2000.

Debutant Prakash Devaraj will be helming this project, which will go on floors in a couple of months. More details about the cast and crew will be revealed in an official statement soon.

It is to be noted that the three-time National award winning actor has always been very choosy about his films, and does not sign every project that comes his way. In a recent interview, Shah has said that he is extremely fed-up with the kind of films Hindi film industry is making and is barely finding anything interesting.

With such a statement, we are definitely curious to know the grounds on which he has agreed to star in this new film by Prakash Devaraj. Whatever it is, Tamil cinema is once again lucky to get a veteran back in action, doing what he loves!