Nawazuddin Siddiqui to make his Kollywood debut with Rajinikanth!

Working with Rajinikanth in a film is surely a big deal. There are many Bollywood actors who have shared screen space with him in South Indian movies. And now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has got the opportunity to star alongside the superstar. It was recently announced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actress Simran Bagga has been roped in to star in Rajinikanth’s next movie. The movie will be produced by Sun Pictures, and the production house took to Twitter to announce this good news.

We are happy to announce that for the first time, @SimranbaggaOffc and @Nawazuddin_S will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures pic.twitter.com/LmsAHuqdWM — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) July 18, 2018

Both Nawazuddin and Simran will be sharing the screen space with the Thalaiva for the first time. The movie will mark Nawaz’s debut in the Tamil film industry.

There have been reports that Simran has already reached Dehradun and has started shooting for the film. The team has already completed a 35-day schedule in Darjeeling and Dehradun. The second schedule is said to be for 15 days.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Simran and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simhaa, Sananth Reddy and Megha Akash. It is said that Megha is paired opposite Sananth in the film, and Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist in the movie.

Reportedly, Madurai-inspired sets are being recreated in Chennai, where the climax of the film will be shot. Talking about Rajinikanth’s role in the movie, there are reports that he plays a hostel warden in the movie.