home/ entertainment/ kollywood-entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to make his Kollywood debut with Rajinikanth!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to make his Kollywood debut with Rajinikanth!

First published: July 18, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Updated: July 18, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Working with Rajinikanth in a film is surely a big deal. There are many Bollywood actors who have shared screen space with him in South Indian movies. And now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has got the opportunity to star alongside the superstar. It was recently announced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actress Simran Bagga has been roped in to star in Rajinikanth’s next movie. The movie will be produced by Sun Pictures, and the production house took to Twitter to announce this good news.

Both Nawazuddin and Simran will be sharing the screen space with the Thalaiva for the first time. The movie will mark Nawaz’s debut in the Tamil film industry.

There have been reports that Simran has already reached Dehradun and has started shooting for the film. The team has already completed a 35-day schedule in Darjeeling and Dehradun. The second schedule is said to be for 15 days.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Simran and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simhaa, Sananth Reddy and Megha Akash. It is said that Megha is paired opposite Sananth in the film, and Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist in the movie.

Reportedly, Madurai-inspired sets are being recreated in Chennai, where the climax of the film will be shot. Talking about Rajinikanth’s role in the movie, there are reports that he plays a hostel warden in the movie.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bobby Simhaa #Entertainment #kollywood #Megha Akash #Nawazuddin Siddiqui #Rajinikanth #regional #Sananth Reddy #Simran Bagga #Sun Pictures #Vijay Sethupathi

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All