Nayanthara and all you need to know about her new releases

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, as she is fondly called by fans, has been busy for the past one-year filming projects back to back. But after Velaikkaran last Christmas, she hasn’t had any releases in the Tamil industry and we’re already done with the first half of 2018. With Imaikkaa Nodigal and Kolamaavu Kokila, though, Nayanthara is hoping to end the year with a bang.

If things go as planned, Nayanthara will see both films hit the screens within two weeks of each other. While Kolamaavu Kokila has confirmed to take a worldwide release on August 10th alongside Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2, Imaikkaa Nodigal is concentrating on the August 24th date.

Both the films have positive vibes amongst the audience, thanks to the impressive trailers that have come out. Kolamaavu Kokila follows the story of a family who escapes from the claws of danger and transports a load of cocaine across the state, while Imaikkaa Nodigal is a genuine cat-and-mouse thriller that has Nayanthara pitted against Anurag Kashyap, who plays a psycho in the film.

Apart from these two films, the actress also has a handful of projects including director Sarjun’s untitled thriller, the horror fest Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Malayalam dramedy Love Action Drama, Telugu period biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and ultimately, Thala Ajith’s biggie Viswasam.