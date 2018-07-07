Nayanthara is on a roll... And look who's in her new film!

While on the one hand, the 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara continues to pair with top heroes like Ajith (Viswasam with director Siva) and Sivakarthikeyan (SK13 with director Rajesh) for commercial hits, she also does niche films like Kolamavu Kokila. The trailer of the film which was released yesterday has been lapped up by the audience. She has a totally de-glam, demure avatar in the film, which is just a facade. She plays a drug peddler on a dangerous assignment, and her life is surrounded by her family as well as many dreaded gangsters. The trailer is piling on the views at a good pace. Nayan also has the Ajay Gnanamuthu directed Imaikka Nodigal ready for release, soon after Kolamavu Kokila. In both these films, she is the main draw and hogs all the limelight.

She has also committed for a film with debut director Sarjun KM, who was appreciated for his recent short films Lakshmi and Maa. This will be a new-age horror film. Kalaiyarasan is the latest addition to the cast of this Nayanthara - Sarjun flick, which is expected to be as scary and intense as her 2015 superhit Maya.

To make the fans even more excited, we have some more news. Reports also suggest that Nayanthara is the frontrunner for Kamal - Shankar's upcoming magnum opus, Indian 2.

The lady is on a roll, for sure.