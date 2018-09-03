Nayanthara rules the box-office in Kollywood!

It was a one of a kind weekend at the TN box-office when the same star had two films rocking theatres simultaneously, capturing the top two spots. We are talking about ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara and her films Imaikkaa Nodigal and Kolamavu Kokila (CoCo).

Imaikkaa Nodigal opened with a Chennai city gross (3 days + the Thursday night show) of 1.69 CR. The TN gross is expected to be around the 10 CR mark. Had there been a full-fledged release on Thursday, the opening numbers would've been even better.

On the other hand, Kolamaavu Kokila is a proven blockbuster, grossing 4.86 CR in Chennai city and close to 27 CR in TN, after 17 days in running. More so, it's still going steady and promises more in the coming days. Imaikkaa Nodigal has managed to perform on par with CoCo in Chennai but is lagging slightly in the other territories.

While CoCo has already had its time in the sun with not much competition in its first two weeks, the biggest challenge for Imaikkaa Nodigal would be the packed release window in September, with noteworthy films set to arrive every weekend. We have to see how it sustains!