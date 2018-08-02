Netflix has big plans for India, orders a prequel for Baahubali

Netflix has its sights trained in India. The online streaming giant is not leaving any stone unturned to set its dominance in the country. Baahubali is one of the biggest blockbusters in India and Netflix wants to expand the franchise. The series will be a prequel to Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, both directed by SS Rajamouli.

Titled as Baahubali: Before the Beginning, the series will be directed by Deva Katta and Praveen Sataru. The first season will have nine episodes and will be based on Anand Neelakantan’s The Rise Of Sivagami. This season will tell the story of how the city-state of Mahismati transformed into an empire, and also include the story of queen Sivagami. Check out the teaser right here:

The story of Baahubali revolves around cousins who are at war against each other in the mythical kingdom of Mahishmati.

The official description from Netflix says: “This (prequel) series captures Queen Sivagami’s journey from a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen. Power, politics and intrigue find themselves juxtaposed against the rise of Mahishmati - from being a city-state to an empire. This is the rich backdrop and drama where the Baahubali franchise is set. The series promises to build on the incredible narrative style of the franchise - including its high production values, spectacular visuals and connective-epic story-telling.”

Netflix will be partnering with Arka Media Works and SS Rajamouli himself for Baahubali: Before the Beginning. Details on the cast and the series’ budget has not yet been disclosed. The original Baahubali films were shot back to back and had an estimated budget of $40 million, which was at that time, the most expensive Indian film.