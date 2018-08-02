Nivetha Pethuraj on board Kumki 2?

After the astounding success of Tik Tik Tik, Nivetha Pethuraj has her hands full with projects across both the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Of late, there have been rumours that the actress is doing Kumki-2, the sequel to the forest film which starred Vikram Prabhu and Lakshmi Menon. Prabhu Solomon, who directed the first part, is taking care of this film as well. The film is being made on a mammoth budget with principal shoot already underway in Thailand.

However, it has now been confirmed that Nivetha is not a part of the film. Though the reason and the story of words between the artists are not visible yet, the actress has denied her inclusion in the project.

Up next for the actress would be Vijay Antony’s Thimiru Pudichavan, in which she plays a bold local cop. She also has Vishnu Vishal’s comic entertainer Jagajaala Killadi directed by Ezhil, Prabhu Deva’s first cop film Ponmanickavel, and the biggie Party in which she is paired opposite Chandran. She will also be doing her next Telugu film with director Vivek Athreya, who worked with her in Mental Madhilo.