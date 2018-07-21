No heroine for Vikram in Kamal Haasan's next production. Here's why!

Chiyaan Vikram, after recently wrapping up his mass entertainer Saamy Square, is now getting ready to shoot for his new film with Thoongavanam director Rajesh M Selva. Touted to be a complete suspense thriller, the film will feature Vikram alongside Akshara Haasan and Abi Mehdi, veteran Nasser’s son who makes his debut with this one.

The latest buzz coming in is that Mehdi and Akshara will be paired as a young couple in the film, with Vikram coming in to help them both escape from a tough situation. Therefore, Vikram will have no lady for himself in the film and will be the sole strong man against the baddies.

Principal shoot for the film will begin by the mid of August, with portions to be shot across Chennai, Delhi, Malaysia and Singapore. Composer Ghibran composes the music for this project.

While reports first suggested that this film would be a remake of the Hollywood thriller Don’t Breathe, the makers have thrashed it as a rumour saying that it is a fresh script. Produced by Kamal Haasan under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International, this is easily one of the most awaited films releasing at the start of 2019.