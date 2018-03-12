No more films, politics on Kamal Haasan’s mind

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who is currently busy with Vishwaroopam II and Sabaash Naidu, has decided to completely quit films after their respective schedules. Haasan was at Harvard University in Boston on Tuesday, February and in an interview with India Today he said, “Except for the two films which are coming out, there will be no more films for me.”

Explaining his stand further, the legend said that his decision to plunge into Tamil Nadu politics for the people is “final and irreversible”.

At the same venue, the actor announced that he will be adopting a village in every district of Tamil Nadu. “I am announcing a plan of adopting a village in every district of Tamil Nadu... With the vision of making them the best villages in the world. All is not well with Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He also clarified that a political alliance between him and actor Rajinikanth is unlikely if Rajini decides to paint himself in saffron hue. “I hope that his hue is not saffron. If this is the route he is going to take and the hue he is going to acquire is saffron, I cannot see a clear understanding between us unless he gives another explanation that convinces my rational mind,” Haasan said during the interaction at the Harvard University.