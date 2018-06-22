No smoking way! Actor Vijay lands up in trouble again

After a long wait, makers of actor Vijay’s upcoming action, Sarkar, unveiled its first look. The poster that has Vijay standing amid high-rise buildings, with a cigarette tucked between his lips, has garnered positive reactions from his fans. But it looks like the times are just not in favour of Vijay. After battling delays and controversy over his film Mersal, Vijay is in another controversy. Like you guessed, the poster showing the actor ‘smoking’, has been the subject of a raging debate.

The controversy arose after Vijay took to Twitter to share the poster of his film. The first to raise his voice was politician Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, who objected calling it an attempt to ‘promote smoking’.

Shame on Actor Vijay for promoting Smoking in this first look of his next movie.#ActResponsibly #DoNotPromoteSmoking — Dr ANBUMANI RAMADOSS (@draramadoss) June 21, 2018

This isn’t the first time that the director AR Muragadoss’ collaboration with Vijay has landed up in trouble due to the poster having the actor with a cigarette. Their earlier film Thupakki, also sparked off controversy over the same issue.

Murugadoss, commenting on the issue, earlier told TOI, “The poster was used only for promotional purposes and no such scene features in the film. Even a small sequence that we had shot with Vijay smoking has been deleted from the film”.

And on the other hand, Vijay’s Mersal was into political trouble when BJP objected to certain dialogues and scenes of the film, stating that the film mocked the implementation of GST.

Speaking of Sarkar, the film is produced by Sun Pictures, and is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.