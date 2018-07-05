OMG! Viral number Jimikki Kammal removed from YouTube, here’s the reason

Look back at the viral hits over the last one year in southern cinema, and Jimikki Kammal would be at the top. But sadly, this jolly video of the song from Velipandinte Pusthakam has been taken off YouTube due to a copyright issue.

According to reports, the reason behind the song’s removal is the acquisition of the film’s digital rights by a private TV channel. The channel now owns all the video rights of the film online and will be porting the song onto their own YouTube space in a few days.

Jimikki Kammal’s success is a story of its own, giving the lead to many new cover videos and stage performances. The song gave rise to Sheril, a college student from Kerala, who attained fame through her group dance video that went viral on YouTube instantly, bringing in love from all the neighbouring states.

Sung by Vineeth Srinivasan and Ranjeeth Unni, Jimikki Kammal was composed by Shaan Rahman. Despite the nationwide reach of the song bringing the film an instant recall value, the Mohanlal-starrer tanked at the box office.