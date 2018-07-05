home/ entertainment/ kollywood-entertainment
OMG! Viral number Jimikki Kammal removed from YouTube, here’s the reason

OMG! Viral number Jimikki Kammal removed from YouTube, here’s the reason

First published: July 05, 2018 09:15 AM IST | Updated: July 05, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Author: Siddarth Srinivas

Look back at the viral hits over the last one year in southern cinema, and Jimikki Kammal would be at the top. But sadly, this jolly video of the song from Velipandinte Pusthakam has been taken off YouTube due to a copyright issue.

According to reports, the reason behind the song’s removal is the acquisition of the film’s digital rights by a private TV channel. The channel now owns all the video rights of the film online and will be porting the song onto their own YouTube space in a few days.

Jimikki Kammal’s success is a story of its own, giving the lead to many new cover videos and stage performances. The song gave rise to Sheril, a college student from Kerala, who attained fame through her group dance video that went viral on YouTube instantly, bringing in love from all the neighbouring states.

Sung by Vineeth Srinivasan and Ranjeeth Unni, Jimikki Kammal was composed by Shaan Rahman. Despite the nationwide reach of the song bringing the film an instant recall value, the Mohanlal-starrer tanked at the box office.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Entertainment #Jimikki Kammal #kollywood #Mohanlal #Ranjeeth Unni #songs #South Cinema #Velipandinte Pusthakam #Vineeth Srinivasan #YouTube

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All