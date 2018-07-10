One important factor that made Karthi pick Kadaikutty Singam!

Actor Karthi is all set and ready for the release of his Kadaikutty Singam, which hits the screens on 13th of July. After Paruthiveeran and Komban, this is yet another outing in the rural space, which is considered to be his comfort zone. The actor plays the role of Gunasingam, a farmer who is born as the first son of the family after five elder sisters.

“While director Pandiraj narrated the story of Kadaikutty Singam to me, the fact that I was going to be amidst such a huge star-cast attracted me a lot. 29 artists have come together for this film. There is a lot of fun involved when it comes to a joint family. I could feel all the positive vibes while acting in the film itself, the audience would be able to relate with the characters easily,” says the actor in a recent interview.

Trade experts have already predicted a successful run for Kadaikutty Singam, given the nature of the film to bring in audiences across all centers.

Karthi will soon move on to the shoots of Dev, his upcoming romantic drama directed by debutant Rajath. The film has Rakul Preet Singh as the heroine with music by Harris Jayaraj.