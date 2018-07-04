Oops! Shantanu’s loss is Udhayanidhi Stalin’s gain for Mysskin’s next thriller

Earlier this year, an interesting announcement popped up with Mysskin picking Shantanu for his next crime thriller after tasting success with Vishal’s Thupparivaalan. It did really look like a new leaf turned for Shantanu, who was waiting long and hard for his big break in Kollywood after many disappointments despite being a celebrity scion.

However, it looks like luck has run out for the actor, who has now been replaced by Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Udhay was earlier supposed to do a commercial entertainer with Atlee’s assistant Enoc, but the project didn’t take off due to creative differences between the director and the production team. Ever since, the production house has been on the lookout for a suitable script for the actor, and have zeroed in on Mysskin’s script after a discussion sitting.

In turn, Shantanu had to find a way out of the project as his producer had backed out due to a financial muddle.

Mysskin is now in talks with heroines such as Sai Pallavi and Nithya Menon to play the female lead in the film, which will go on floors very soon.