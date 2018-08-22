Opening Report: Geetha Govindam storms the box-office worldwide

The Vijay Deverakonda - Rashmika Mandanna starrer Geetha Govindam is the new blockbuster in Tollywood. A grand success celebration event was held in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, with Mega Star Chiranjeevi as the guest of honour. This is one of those rare occasions when a success event feels truly genuine!

Within its first five days, Geetha Govindam has grossed more than Rs 50 crore worldwide with a theatrical share of close to Rs 32 crore. The worldwide theatrical recovery is already more than double the investment of 15 CR.

Geetha Govindam has done surprisingly well in Tamil Nadu as well, grossing an extraordinary Rs 3.35 crore in five days. In Chennai, Geetha Govindam grossed Rs 67 Lacs. Amidst competition from noted Tamil films like Kolamaavu Kokila, Pyaar Prema Kaadal and Vishwaroopam 2, these numbers are definitely extraordinary.

In the US, Geetha Govindam has crossed the $1.5 million gross mark (Rs 10.5 crore) after the opening five days (including the Tuesday premieres). This is phenomenal by any yardstick and marks hero Vijay's third million-dollar grosser at the US box-office after his two earlier break-through hits - Pellichoopulu and Arjun Reddy. The film is expected to do good business and enter the elusive $2 million club.

Mind-blowing numbers!