Peranbu special screening: Celebs shower praises on Ram directorial

First published: July 10, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Updated: July 10, 2018 09:53 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

The team of Mammootty and director Ram’s, Peranbu, held a special screening last night for many celebrities from the industry, to take their opinion and spread the positive reaction about the film. Right from the launch of the first look promo, there has been a positive buzz surrounding this film, thanks to the cast and more importantly, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music.

Along with Mammootty, Peranbu features Anjali and child artist Sadhana, known for her performance in Ram’s Thanga Meengal. Thanks to its numerous premieres in the international festival circuit, the audiences have high expectations from this one.

Peranbu was the only Indian film to feature in the Top 20 in the audience award category at the Rotterdam Film Festival. It was also selected for the Shanghai Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation after the screening. Apart from these two, it was also nominated for the NETPAC award, an award given to quality Asian films.

The audio launch of Peranbu will take place at the Kalaivanar Arangam on 15th July 2018. Yuvan Shankar Raja has reportedly come up with a set of soul-stirring numbers for this film.

Here are some of the tweets from celebrities lauding Pernabu.

PC Sreeram, Cinematographer

Adhik Ravichandran, Director

Vignesh Shivn, Director

Dhananjayan, Producer

