Ponram: Seemaraja will elevate Sivakarthikeyan's status even further

The grand audio launch of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Seemaraja, which was held in Madurai on Friday, attracted the attention of the entire Tamil industry and fans. Producer RD Raja pulled off the event in style and was much appreciated for his passion in presenting such a launch event.

The film's director Ponram had nothing but nice words for his Seemaraja crew. “My association with music director Imman, cinematographer Balasubramaniam, lyric writer Yugabharathy and hero Sivakarthikeyan cannot be described in words. Not to forget the indispensable Soori. Samantha was an absolute professional too. When she came to know that her role demanded learning the art of Silambam, she took enormous efforts to practice and perform the form with perfection. The roles of Napoleon sir, Lal sir and Simran madam would be very lively,” he said.

“Sivakarthikeyan reserves his best for me and Seemaraja will elevate his status even further. I'm not at all surprised by his growth because his hard work and commitment are such. Even before we could kick start the shooting of this film, producer RD Raja was particular that we should have the audio launch function in Madurai. His efforts, combined with the hard work of his 24AM Studios team, make him the best in trade", gushed Ponram.