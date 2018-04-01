Prabhudheva’s silent thriller Mercury to premiere at the Indian Film Festival in LA

Upcoming silent thriller Mercury, which stars Prabhudheva, will have its world premiere at The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles next month, reports IANS. The film focuses on five long-time friends, all of whom are maimed as a result of their town’s mercury poisoning, where they come together for their high school reunion. A moment of mischief and misfortune during the after-party takes them on a one-way road leading to hell. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Mercury will be screened on April 12.

The 16th edition of the annual festival will take place between April 11-15 and will also feature masterclass with The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar. Best known for his role as Rajesh, the actor will discuss his career beginnings, his path to stardom, and will advise the next generation of artistes on how to gain a foothold in a competitive industry.

An impressive panel of jury, including director Haifaa Al-Mansour, film critic Carlos Aguilar and actress Sujata Day, religious scholar and writer Reza Aslan, director Aneesh Chaganty and screenwriter Guinevere Turner, will preside over IFFLA’s features and shorts competitions.

The fest’s full line-up will include opening night gala film In the Shadows in Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee’s presence.