Pyaar Prema Kaadhal trailer: Kollywood gets the rom-com it badly needs!

The trailer of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal – the upcoming romantic comedy directed by Elan, was launched last night to a rousing response from netizens. Produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja under his home banner YSR Films, it definitely looks like a jolly entertainer, bringing back the genre that was long missing in Tamil cinema.

Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson, who rose to fame with the first season of Bigg Boss last year, star together in this one. While Harish plays a goodie-two-shoes, Raiza plays the role of an open-minded diva.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music for the film has been a huge asset, with both the released songs finding solid traction online. High On Love sung by Sid Sriram and Dope Track crooned by Yuvan himself are big hits, with their YouTube lyric videos being counted in millions.

Directed by Elan, who is also awaiting the release of his first actual film in Grahanam, is gearing up for the grand release of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal in September. The team has plans to promote the film heavily amongst the youth, paying heed to the success of the music.