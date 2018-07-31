Pyaar Prema Kaadhal will have shades of Arjun Reddy, says Yuvan Shankar Raja

The audio launch of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal has definitely turned out to be one of the most-talked-about events in Tamil cinema off late, with a ton of celebrities attending it. Being Yuvan Shankar Raja’s first outing as a producer, it was spread out as a grand affair that also commemorated the composer’s 20 years in the industry.

Speaking at the event, Yuvan was extremely thankful to the young team for pulling off a project professionally without major hiccups. “After a long time, I finally got the opportunity to float a film under my own production. Pyaar Prema Kaadhal is a beautiful love story that will surely click easily with the audiences. The script has some perkiness, and will have some shades of Arjun Reddy,” said the composer-turned-producer.

Yuvan’s soundtrack for the film, which comprises of 12 tracks, is being received well by music lovers for its extensive experiments in the EDM, pop, and R&B genres. The first single High on Love, which Yuvan had composed even before the project had taken shape, has now crossed over 13 million views on YouTube.

Pyaar Prema Kaadhal is looking up to an August 10 release worldwide.