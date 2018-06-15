home/ entertainment/ kollywood-entertainment
R Madhavan in a love story and Dulquer Salmaan in a travelogue; deets about their next films

First published: June 15, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Updated: June 15, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

R Madhavan is on a roll. After Vikram Vedha, the actor signed a Telugu film Savyasachi, and recently wrapped up the shooting of this film. And now, he has signed his new Tamil film. Well, the movie is going to be a love story and Madhavan’s Vikram Vedha co-star Shraddha Srinath will be seen opposite him.

Madhavan had kick started his career as romantic hero, and the later moved on to do dramatic roles. It will be good to see him in a love story again. Titled as Maara the movie will be directed by debutant Dhilip Kumar. The music of the movie will be given by Ghibran who has earlier composed songs for movies like Vaagai Sooda Vaa, Thirumanam Ennum Nikkah, Uttama Villain, etc.

While Madhavan fans are surely excited for his new film, we have a good news for all Dulquer Salmaan fans too.

Dulquer Salmaan, who was last seen in Mahanati, has signed a new movie titled Vaan. The Tamil movie will be directed by Ra Karthik and produced by Kenanya Films. Reportedly, Vaan is a travelogue and will have four actresses opposite the actor.

Dulquer will also be making his Bollywood debut with the film Karwaan alongside Irrfan Khan. His fans are surely in for a treat.

