R Madhavan’s transformation for Maara will leave his female fans drooling

R Madhavan was last seen on the big screen in last year’s release Vikram Vedha which was a super hit at the box office. He then suffered a shoulder injury because of which he had to opt out of a couple of projects like Simmba and Navdeep Singh’s next in which he was signed alongside Saif Ali Khan. However, Madhavan is back to work and recently had the look test done for his next Tamil film titled Maara.

The actor took to Instagram to share the transformation he underwent during the look test. Well, and we are so sure that Madhavan’s new avatar will leave his female fans drooling. Check out the post here:

In Maara, we will be get to see Madhavan playing the role of a lover boy. The actor had kickstarted his career as a romantic hero, but it has been long we have seen him in a romantic film.

Apart from Maara, Madhavan will also be seen in Telugu film Savyasachi which also stars Naga Chaitanya. The actor also has a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Looks like fans of Madhavan are surely in for a treat.