Raaj Kamal Films International clarifies Gautami’s allegations on unpaid due allegations by Kamal Haasan

Actor Gautami had recently said that her remuneration for her styling works in films like Dasavatharam is yet to be paid by Kamal Haasan. She had even said that she had an unrelenting torment in her past during her relation with Kamal Haasan. Gautami had written about this on her blog and also said that she has proper evidence regarding the unpaid dues. However, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house, has now issued a clarification statement saying, “In a clarification to her allegations about unpaid dues, Raaj Kamal Films International has stated that both Dasavathaaram, as well as Vishwaroopam, were bankrolled by different production houses and Kamal has nothing to do with her payments in that regard.”

“While Dasavathaaram was produced by Aascar Ravichandran under his banner Aascar Films, Vishwaroopam was bankrolled by PVP Cinemas,” sources from the production house were quoted in media reports.

Gautami and Kamal Haasan were in a long relationship before they recently parted ways amicably. The couple took to social media to announce their decision. “During the nearly thirteen years of our life together, the work that I did as Costume Designer, was only for films produced by Raajkamal Films International, (RKFI), and for films that Mr. Haasan made for other producers. And this was my primary source of income as my working both in front of and behind the camera in other’s projects was actively discouraged. In addition to this, it grieves me greatly to have to say that as of October 2016, I had salary dues pending right from earlier films like Dasavataram, Vishwaroopam, etc,” she had written in her blog.

Gautami also revealed in her blog that she is claiming these on basis of proof and thanked everyone for their continuous support. “In closing, I would like to express my deepest love and gratitude for the love and support from so many who have reached out to me. Your words mean so much to me. They give me so much strength. Thank you… …And to all of those people who were so quick to judge me – you have known me for 30 years and I have never been one to throw my words around. When I say something about anyone, I do not speak without reason. And I do not speak without proof,” wrote Gautami.

This controversy came at a time when few media reports claimed that Gautami might be a part of Kamal Haasan’s newly formed political party Makkal Neethi Maiyam. However, she quashed all the speculation and tweeted a link to her blog clarifying, “I categorically state that this is completely false and I have had no contact with Mr. Haasan since we formally parted ways in October of 2016.”