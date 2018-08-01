Radha Mohan's double treat, each with Jyothika and Vikram Prabhu

Director Radha Mohan is surely on the spree of giving us amazing stories. The filmmaker has just wrapped Kaatrin Mozhi with Jyothika, which is the remake of much-loved Tumhari Sulu that starred Vidya Balan. The movie is set for an October 18 release. Also, Mohan has quietly completed his another project, which stars none other than Vikram Prabu.

The movie, which is the official remake of the Kannada classic Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, has been remade in Tamil as 60 Vayadhu Maaniram. The story revolves around a son who goes in search of his missing father. While Prakash Raj has stepped in to play the role of the father, Vikram Prabhu would be essaying the role of the son. Reportedly, the music and background score of the movie is being composed by Ilayaraja. The movie will be having three songs and will hit the screens on August 31. The shoot of the same was completed in Chennai, in a mere time of 36 days.

60 Vayadhu Maaniram is said to be an authentic family entertainer. Thanu is usually known for his extravagant marketing and presentation ideas but this time, he has silently produced and completed a film, without much publicity. However, he has said that there will be quite a lot of promotions as the film's release date would approach.

Here's hoping 60 Vayadhu Maaniram gives Vikram Prabhu the hit he needs.