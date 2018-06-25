Rajamouli teases fans on Vijetha best moments

Director SS Rajamouli, best known for Baahubali, was present at the audio launch of an upcoming film titled Vijetha, directed by Rakesh Sashi. During the event, he leaked out a few details of the film, adding that when he asked Kalyaan Dhev, Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law about the film, he said that it was a small one. However, when he spoke to the technicians, he understood that it was anything but.

“Recently released Chicken song has already proved it. My wife who doesn’t like the song, also enjoyed Ko Kokkoroko – the Chicken song. Chiranjeevi who has good judging ability is impressed with the story-line of Vijetha,” said Rajamouli.

Praising superstar Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli said that while everyone appreciates Chiranjeevi’s dance, action and fight sequences, his judgement in the story deserves mention. “After hearing the story, Chiranjeevi can reveal the fate. Earlier when I narrated the story of Magadheera, Chiranjeevi was very impressed and now this time, he also liked the story of Vijetha. Its means, Vijetha will impress the audience and will turn out hit at the box office,” he said.

The trailer of Vijetha has received widespread praise. The film will show Kalyaan playing the role of an irresponsible person who wastes his time. Murali Sharma dons the role of a caring father and Malavika Nair will play Kalyaan’s love interest.