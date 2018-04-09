Rajinikanth: IPL in Chennai an embarrassment amidst Cauvery row

On Sunday, Kollywood fraternity organised a protest concerning Cauvery seeking compensation to families affected by Sterlite unit and to form Cauvery Management Board (CMB), without politicising the Cauvery issue. The film industry protest saw Rajinikanth and Kamal sharing the same stage along with people like Ilaiyaraaja, Vijay, Vishal, Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Karthi, Siva Karthikeyan, Vairamuthu, Lingusamy and several others. Nadigar Sangam president Nasser, who led the protest Valluvar Kottam, said that the film industry also wants the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin to shut down.

#WATCH Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan take part in protest over demand for formation of #CauveryMangementBoard, in Chennai. Music composer Ilayaraja also present. pic.twitter.com/JhIxGxp1QO — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth graced the event and cautioned the Central government that they might face the ire of Tamil Nadu if it delays fulfilling the fair demand of its farmers. Since some sections have asked to boycott the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajinikanth argued that under current scenario when the state is fighting for Cauvery water, celebrations would be an embarrassment. If it’s not possible to boycott, the least, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players can do is to wear the black badges during the IPL matches to express their opposition to the Centre and to reflect people's mood.

Reminding the Supreme Court’s direction to form CMB, Rajini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should form CMB immediately. He also added that the ongoing protests should highlight the plight of farmers for whom agriculture is the only livelihood.

Chennai: Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan and Dhanush take part in protest over demand for formation of #CauveryMangementBoard pic.twitter.com/HCY7RTiGLv — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

People have been protesting against gas leaks and bad effluent management of Sterlite Copper Plant for many years now which is causing severe water contamination and environmental damage. Speaking on Sterlite, Rajini asserted that any industry that harms the prime elements – air, water or soil, should be kept off.

The film industry's silent stir concluded with resolutions adopted for these demands. The signed petition would be handed over to Tamil Nadu governor, Banwarilal Purohit.

Asked if he saw fellow actor Kamal Haasan as an enemy, Rajinikanth said only poverty, unemployment and corruption are his enemies.