Rajinikanth most likely to team up with KS Ravikumar again!

Superstar Rajinikanth and director KS Ravikumar are all set to team up again. Latest buzz suggests in Kollywood suggests that the two are in talks to team up for the star’s new film following his ongoing project with Karthik Subbaraj. Rajinikanth and Ravikumar have already worked together in three projects – Muthu, Padaiyappa and Linga. While the first two turned out to be blockbusters, Linga was a flop at the box office. Ravikumar had also written the screenplay and dialogues for Rajinikanth’s motion-capture film Kochadaiyaan.

Reports say that the director recently met Rajinikanth and narrated a one-liner which the star liked. Though proceedings seem to be moving forward in baby steps, sources tell us the project will take off next year. The professional relationship aside, Rajinikanth is said to have a great rapport with Ravikumar.

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his film with Karthik Subbaraj even as he looks forward to the release of his magnum opus 2.0. By the sheer enormity of the film, 2.0 is probably the biggest movie ever to come out of India. After extensive delays due to a mix-up in the VFX process, the film has finally locked its release date as November 29. Besides the superstar, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.