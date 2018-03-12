Rajinikanth needs no introduction, drops Superstar from his Twitter handle

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is also referred as Thalaivaa, has ruled India’s film industry for decades. And now that he has decided to plunge into politics, his fans are speculating that this journey of the actor is also going to make history. Currently, Rajinikanth is in the process of forming his own political party to work for the state’s betterment. Along with other changes he is making to his life, one of them is that the actor changed his Twitter handle and dropped the title superstar from his name to make it @rajinikanth. The change in handle seems to be his maiden step to connect with the common man.

Recently, the superstar made headlines with his rousing political speech at an educational institute in Chennai, where he was invited to unveil the statue of ‘Makkal Thilagam’ MG Ramachandran. Shortly after that, the actor-turned-politician made his Instagram debut as well. Taking it to his Instagram account, Rajinikanth posted his first picture with the caption, “Vanakka. Na Vanthuten Nu Sollu.”

Vanakkam! Vandhuten nu sollu! A post shared by Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) on Mar 2, 2018 at 5:51am PST

His fans have given him a warm welcome on the photo-sharing portal, and in no time the actor had more than five million (and counting) followers. One should keep in mind here that Rajinikanth joined Twitter in 2013 and has over 4.58 million followers.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be soon seen in Kaala, which is directed by Pa Ranjith. The teaser of the film has already clocked more than 15 million views on YouTube. Produced by Dhanush, Kaala also stars Huma Qureshi, Eswari Rao, Nana Patekar and Samuthirakani in important roles. Kaala is scheduled to release on April 27. His second venture this year is ‘2.0’ which also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead and is expected to release during Diwali this year.