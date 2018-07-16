Rajinikanth sorts honest 7-yr-old for life, will fund his education

The government has more than often warned us against unidentified bags at public places. CAN BE A BOMB, right? Wrong! Luckily for 7-year-old Mohammad Yasin from Erode, Tamil Nadu an abandoned bag has resulted in superstar Rajinikanth taking notice and an assurance to take care of the kid’s education. Yasin found an abandoned bag containing Rs.50,000 in cash lying on the roadside outside his school. The boy immediately alerted the school authorities who handed it over to the police. His act attracted a lot of media attention and eventually, Rajinikanth made his ‘boss’ move.

On July 15, the Superstar met Yasin along with his family members at his Poes Gardens residence in Chennai. They come from a very modest background. Rajinikanth gifted the boy a gold chain and later met the waiting press outside his residence,

"In this time and age, when people tend to do anything for money, it is a delightfully responsible act by this young boy at such a young age. I assure you all that I will take care of all his educational expenses like how I would, for my own child. He is free to study whatever he wants in future and I will fund him," he announced.

Pictures of Rajinikanth with the young boy seated on his lap have gone viral on the social media. Rajinikanth is famous for donating a huge chunk of his income to charity and while this current act is nothing new for the superstar, it will go a long way to change the life that Mohammed Yasin currently lives. Catch them young, they say. Rajini just did that.