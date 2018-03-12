Rajinikanth to collaborate with Karthik Subbaraj

After the 2010 sci-fi action blockbuster Enthiran, Sun Pictures is collaborating with Rajinikanth for the second time now. The yet-to-be-titled project will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The 34-year-old filmmaker is known for terrific Tamil movies like Pizza, Jigarthanda and Iraivi. Rajinikanth, who has earlier teamed up with veteran directors like KS Ravikumar, P Vasu and S Shankar, is associating with a young filmmaker for the second time after Pa Ranjith. Sun TV, which is owned by Kalanithi Maran, officially confirmed the news on its Twitter page on Friday. The production house is also bankrolling one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most-anticipated Vijay's Thalapathy 62, which is being directed by AR Murugadoss.

The experimental filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj tweeted that his dream had come true. Karthik is currently busy with the post-production of his silent thriller Mercury. The movie features Prabhu Deva in the lead role and is slated to release on April 17. Reports suggest that Karthik Subbaraj and Rajinikanth might join hands since the filmmaker met the superstar on the sets of Lingaa. Rajinikanth was all praise for Jigarthanda and also told Karthik that he would have loved to play the villain role enacted by Bobby Simha, for which he got the National Award for the Best Supporting Actor.

Really Can't express my happiness in words... My most treasured dream come true moment... Thanks a lot Thalaivaaaaa... @superstarrajini & @sunpictures ... 🙏🙏🙏 !! https://t.co/Wy5V5YNBQa — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) February 23, 2018

"After he completed the shooting of Kaala, Rajinikanth has been meeting a lot of young filmmakers including Atlee, Karthik Subbaraj and Aruvi director Arun Prabhu. Now, he has finalized Karthik to helm his next which will be a hard-hitting, politically charged script," a source was quoted in Firstpost.

Rajinikanth currently awaits the release of Kaala on 27 Apri which has been directed by Pa Ranjith. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Dhanush's home banner Wunderbar Films, and will likely release the teaser of the film in the second week of March. Pa Ranjith, who has worked with Rajinikanth in two films, congratulated Karthik Subbaraj on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's 2.0, directed by Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions, is slated for an Independence Day weekend release. The team is currently working on the VFX edit of the ‘Asia's costliest native 3D movie’.