Rajinikanth’s Kaala disappoints at the TN box-office; will finish lower than Lingaa

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala has completed 25 days in theaters. The film was met with mixed reviews when it released and the opening was nowhere near to the levels of the usual Rajinikanth film. Audiences felt that they have had enough of the Ranjith – Rajinikanth combination and also opined that the director was increasingly using his films only for political propaganda. That said, there is a section of the audience that has also taken a strong liking to the film.

At the Tamil Nadu box-office, Kaala may fold with a lifetime gross of lesser than Rs 60 crore, which is actually much lesser than what Lingaa did (released back in December 2014). Chennai city is Kaala’s best performing zone, where the film has grossed Rs 11.45 crore so far. Kaala is also a part of the list of all-time Top 5 highest grossers in Chennai city, with Baahubali 2, Mersal, Kabali and Theri being the other 4 films.

Rajini is currently busy shooting in the Himalayan regions in the North – East parts of India, for his next with director Karthik Subbaraj, which also has the likes of Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Sananth and Megha Akash in its cast. ‘Rockstar’ Anirudh is scoring the music for this Sun Pictures production.